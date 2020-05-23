Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed La Liga can return from June 8th.

The Spanish top flight has been suspended since March 10 due to the coronavirus but clubs returned to training in small groups earlier this month.

La Liga president Javier Tebas tweeted his support of the Prime Minister’s decision, saying: “We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches.

“CSD [National Sports Council] and agents were involved. But it is very important to follow the sanitary precautions and respect the evolution of the pandemic, we cannot lower our guard.”

Real Madrid are two points behind leaders Barcelona in the table, with 11 matches to play.

