Khama Billiat has reportedly made a decision about his future amid rumours linking him with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The news came after it was reported that he was unhappy at Amakhosi and wants out of the club. Speculation increased following Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s claims, declaring his desire to reunite with the 29-year old.

But according to the Citizen newspaper, Billiat will not leave the Soweto giants at the end of the current season as he wants to honour his contract which is set to expire in June 2021.

The player can even stay at Chiefs beyond that time since the club has an option to extend the deal with another year.

Meanwhile, the winger was having a bad campaign before the 2019/20 season was suspended in March. He had scored only once in seventeen appearances across all competitions.

