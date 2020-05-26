The Premier Soccer League is drawing up protocols to ensure a safe environment for players ahead of a possible start of the season In August.

The 2020 campaign was delayed due to coronavirus crisis.

The League said its Sports Medicine Committee will engage club medical doctors to map the procedures on how teams can start training.

Currently, players have been training at home after the government imposed the lockdown from early April.

A statement by PSL reads: “Following the disruption of football activities due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Premier Soccer League is working on plans to ensure that we have a safe football environment once we are given the green light to resume matches by the government.

“The PSL Sports Medicine Committee has been tasked to come up with protocols and procedures to be followed by all PSL clubs during football competitions in light of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“The protocols will provide guidelines that will assist clubs with training and matchday procedures upon the resumption of football competitions.

“The PSL Sports Medicine Committee will work in liaison with club medical doctors. The draft procedures will be shared with the Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA and other relevant stakeholders.”

The statement adds that the procedures will be continuously reviewed and updated in accordance with the general health situation in the country and recommendations from the health authorities.

