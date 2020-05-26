Real Madrid coach Zidane Zidane could find himself on the wrong side of the law after he reportedly broke Spain’s lockdown rules by visiting his other home which is miles away from the capital Madrid.

The 47-year-old, who is overseeing Los Blancos’ preparations for the resumption of La Liga Santander which is slated for 8 June, was seen at a village where his second home in Spain is.

Spain, one of the epicenters of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 230 000 infections and more than 28 000 deaths, forbids citizens from traveling between town borders and according to Barcelona-based publication Sport, Zidane could be fined up £1300 should the images taken of him at that house be handed over to the police.

Real are yet to comment on the matter.

