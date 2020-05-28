A detailed guide to owning your betting account. All you need to know about choosing an online bookie, starting the registration process and getting verified.

It is normal to feel hesitant when deciding to open a betting account online. Even though the regulatory authorities are making it harder for scam sites, they still exist, hence not all sites can be trusted with your hard-earned money. Asides the scam site, there are legit gambling websites that do not have anything out of the ordinary to offer, their bonuses and odds are not competitive and their markets are streamlined to a few sports. Signing up and staying with these types of sportsbook means you won’t get to experience quality user experience which is offered on many top gambling sites. But how do new punters distinguish the mid-range gambling sites from the top sportsbooks? That’s why you should try Sportingbet, one of the reason is that we reviewed this betting company in our Sportingbet review.

Choosing an Online Sportsbook

Your first course of action when choosing an online Sportsbook is to fish out one or more reputable bookies. The goal is to have a couple of choices, to compare and ultimately find out which offers more quality overall. Also, it is a good practice to have accounts with more than one bookmaker, this way, you can compare odds before you place your bets as well as incentives offered on each website. It is important that your resist signing up with the first betting site you come across, as not all those websites can be trusted, scam websites can rob you of your funds or not pay out winnings. A legitimate gambling website should hold at least a permit to run from one country. Somewhere on the website, you should be able to see this information. You should also lookout for an SSL encryption used to safeguard your information on the web and to make sure it is secured from third-parties.

In different countries, there are age requirements for betting and most websites are regulated by country rules. So you may not be able to open a betting account if you are living in a country where anyone below the age of 21 is prohibited from gambling, even if the site that you are about to sign up with accepts players of 18 years. Luckily, if you reside in South Africa, you are unlikely to encounter this problem as 18 years is the legal gambling age in your country as well as the standard for most betting websites.

Opening a Betting Account

After you have chosen the sportsbook you want to sign up with, visit the website and read the terms and conditions of registration and betting. You will also find information on bonuses and deposits and withdrawals, read through to find what important information which will most likely influence the process of placing wagers and withdrawals in the future. Once you are pleased with the terms and conditions, the next step is to register with the bookmaker.

It’s easy to register with a Sportingbet. You will be required to fill an online registration form with your personal information and select your preferred username and password to secure the account. Some personal details are asked to provide include your name, address, mobile number, email and date of birth. Afterwards, you then proceed to choose the currency you will be betting with and your preferred payment method (can be changed in the future). You have options such as Credit and debit cards, bank transfers and e-wallets like Neteller and PayPal are included. After filling the registration accurately, you can then submit and wait for a verification link to be sent to you via email. Once you click on this link and follow subsequent instructions, your account will be verified and you can now proceed to make deposits and start placing wagers.

