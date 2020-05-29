The Zimbabwe Football Association is set to receive US$ 200,000 from the Confederation of African Football.

The money is from the annual grants which will be disbursed early to the member associations to cushion themselves from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad confirmed the news saying: “Due to the fast-spread of COVID-19, African MA’s have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders,”

“CAF has thus decided to wave the eligibility requirements to access the annual grants, so all MA’s can benefit during this difficult period.”

Zifa could also get more money from the continental body for additional financial support for the resumption and planning of their domestic competitions.

The association already has US$500,000 in its account, received from Fifa this month.

