South Africa’s Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa has revealed that Absa Premiership teams can start training from Monday, June 1, when the country moves to lockdown level 3.

During a press briefing held on Saturday, the Minister said: “All sporting codes will be expected back at training.

“Our athletes have not been in training and we do not want to have them out of shape forever. The process of training will ensue for both contact and non-contact sport.”

Mthethwa also said football clubs and other professional sports teams that want to resume training will have 14 days to submit their proposals to government on how they will ensure the safety of the players and officials involved.

Meanwhile, the restart of the season will only happen when the country moves to level 1 of the lockdown.

