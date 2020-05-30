Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they have identified the players they want to sign in the next transfer window.

Mosimane adds that the new signings will be forwards but also admits that they might face difficulty in getting their top targets.

One such target is Knowledge Musona who now looks as though he will be staying in Belgium with AS Eupen.

Khama Billiat has also been linked with the club but he will stay at Kaizer Chiefs and honour his contract.

The gaffer was quoted as saying by SuperSport: “It’s always the areas of scoring goals. It’s the most critical part of the team.

“We know the players we want. If it was possible, but you know transfers are not easy. If it was possible, we would do it now.

“We have highlighted who we want. Of course, we are not going to get everybody we want and there is Plan A and Plan B.

“Last year we signed two players. This year we need to get a little more.”

Comments

comments