La Liga will return on June 11 following a three-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first game on restart will see Sevilla host Real Betis on the first day while Barcelona will resume their title defence with a late kick-off at Real Mallorca on Saturday, June 13.

Real Madrid will face Eibar on Sunday with Athletico Madrid away to Athletic Bilbao on the same day.

A full set of midweek matches follow, including Barcelona versus Leganes on Tuesday, June 16 and Real Madrid against Valencia on Thursday, June 18.

The Spanish campaign is left with 11 matchdays that will be completed in just five weeks with the final round set to take place on Sunday, July 19.

All the remaining games will be played behind closed doors.

TV & Stream Info

Several football fans in Southern Africa will be able to watch the games on SuperSport TV. The South African broadcaster has rights to show all games on a matchday. The action will also be streamed live on SuperSport channels via DSTV Now app.

Matchday 28 fixtures

Thursday 11 June

Sevilla vs Real Betis (22:00)

Friday 12 June

Granada vs Getafe (19:30)

Valencia vs Levante UD (22:00)

Saturday 13 June

Espanyol vs Alavés (13:00)

Celta vs Villarreal (17:00)

Leganés vs Real Valladolid (19:30)

Mallorca vs Barcelona (22:00)

Sunday 14 June

Athletic vs Atlético Madrid (13:00)

Real Madrid vs Eibar (19:30)

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (22:00)

*All times are CAT.

Log Standings

