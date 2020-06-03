Veteran former Chippa United goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has opened up on what he desribed as a ‘bad’ relationship with former coach Norman Mapeza, to the point of claiming that the Zimbabwean tactician made them ‘run like headless chickens.’

The 34-year-old Cameroonian shot-stopper was one of the watershed changes Mapeza made for the team to start winning games in the ABSA Premiership after arriving at a time when they anchoring the table and that led to his departure, but he insits the coach’s training methods were unusual.

“There was a new structure and everything changed. We started running like headless chickens. We started losing our manner of goalkeeping. It disturbed so many things, but like I said, I don’t hold any grudges to (against) anyone in football,” he told South African publication Soccer Laduma.

“Our relationship was not good and it was not bad. I am a person who tells the truth when I see something. I told him the truth, that the way he was doing things was completely wrong.”

On how Mapeza supposedly treated the Chilli Boys, Tignyemb said: “When he says go right, we go right without asking any questions. I am not that kind of person. I have to ask questions and I need answers. If you don’t give me answers, I won’t be able to follow you perfectly. Even if I follow you, I won’t give my 100% because you did not give me proper answers.”

