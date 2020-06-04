Chelsea are close to sign Liverpool target Timo Werner, according to British media.

The Blues are reported to have agreed a £50million deal to sign the RB Leipzig striker on a five-year. The 24-year will pocket around £175,000-a-week, making him one of Chelsea’s top earners.

Werner had been linked with a move to Liverpool for several months but the Reds reportedly withdrew from the talks after their offer was declined. The EPL side is said to have suggested a reduced transfer fee below £30m from £50m, citing the impact that the coronavirus crisis is set to cause in the transfer market.

Manchester United also reportedly considered signing him before extending Odion Ighalo’s loan until next year.

The highly-rated forward, 24, has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, taking his total Leipzig tally to 92 in just four seasons.

Comments

comments