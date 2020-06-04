Turkish league leaders Trabzonspor have been handed a one-year ban from Uefa competitions, including the Champions League, for failing to meet Financial Fair-Play regulations.

The club, which has been linked with the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, was sanctioned by UEFA for not honouring an agreement made in 2016. The arrangement required them to break-even by 2019.

The ban means they will miss the next European tournament they qualify for if it is in either the 2020/21 or 2021/22 seasons unless they launch a successful appeal.

Trabzonspor’s links to Nakamba, meanwhile, emerged in April after the club reportedly identified the Zimbabwean as a possible replacement for John Obi Mikel who left in March following a fallout with the board.

The reports were later confirmed when club president Ahmet Ağaoğlu revealed their transfer strategies in the coming window.

