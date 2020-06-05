Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has expressed gratitude to Farai Taruvinga after the Insiza North MP donated ZW$57 000 and 175kg of beef to the club.

The legislator made the donation through his Prunella Investments and the money will go towards Bosso’s wage bill and the meat will be for the players and coaches’ consumption.

“I would like to take this opportunity to extend our club’s most sincere appreciation to Prunella Investments Pvt. Limited and its director Insiza North Member of Parliament Hon Farai Taruvinga for the kind donation of ZW$57 000 towards the club’s salary bill and 175kg of beef meant for the players and coaches’ consumption,” said Mhlophe in a statement.

“Im humbled by the commitment exerbited by Hon Taruvinga in driving the efforts to create a healthy financial situation for the club during the Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

