Warriors star Khama Billiat’s represantative Mike Ngobeni has ultimately ended speculation linking the winger with a move away from Kaizer Chiefs.

The 29-year-old Aces Youth Academy graduate’s future at Amakhosi has been a subject of speculative conclusions, with rumors suggesting that he is not happy at Chiefs and contemplating a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Those suggestions have also been fueled by Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane’s insistence that the Zimbabwe international will ‘always be welcome at the club’ but Ngobeni says Billiat is happy at the Soweto giants and is staying there.

“If there’s any club that wants to buy Khama, they must go to Kaizer Chiefs and buy him. Khama is not free and he has never complained about Chiefs. These are just rumours, he is happy at Chiefs. If someone wants him, they can call me and I will refer them to Chiefs,” he told IOL Sport.

“But I understand (the rumours), Khama is a big name now. I don’t remember the day when he called me and said please find me a new club,” Ngobeni said.

“Khama will be entering his last year of his contract with Chiefs next season, but has a two-year option. Not a lot of people were happy when he moved to Chiefs and the speculation on the package and buying of cars has made things worse,” he added.

