ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has revealed that the country’s football governing body will cushion PSL clubs from the effects of the Covid-19 crisis financially.

The Kamambo-led administration’s timely decision comes at a time when the country’s top flight sides are struggling to cope up with the effects of the pandemic as some sponsors have pulled out.

“The PSL said they are facing challenges in as far as running the of the clubs is concerned and the body has agreed to assist,” Kamambo said.

“We will come back to them on the 20th of June, the secretariat will do the paperwork on how we are going to assist them.”

”Farai Jere (PSL chairman) provided a detailed account of how the teams are struggling and we decided to assist,” he added.

Comments

comments