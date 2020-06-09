Cephas Chimedza has warned CAPS United players to remain united following a fallout with the club’s vice president, Nhamo Tutisani over salary payments.

The players confronted Tutisani at the team’s Eastlea offices demanding the payment of their salaries. An exchange of harsh words followed with the vice president even threatening to fire some players.

According to Chimedza, who once starred for CAPS, the leadership want to use the divide and conquer strategy on the squa.

Posting on Twitter, the 2004 Soccer Star of the Year said: “Its time for CAPS players to be really UNITED. Divide and conquer strategy will be used very soon. Shame on you Mr Vice president [sic].”

Well-placed sources told Soccer24 on Tuesday morning that the club’s sponsor – Netone – gave the Makepekepe hierarchy an amount of money which could have catered for the club’s wage bill for three months but the players only received one month’s salaries.

