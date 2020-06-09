Tinotenda Kadewere is expected to start training with his new club Lyon today.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the French Ligue 1 in January but was loaned back to Le Havre who had sold him for €12m (US$13,5m). He will first undergo medical exams at the club’s Groupama Training Center before getting down to business.

Lyon still have some games to play despite the cancellation of the French season last month due to the coronavirus.

Les Gones will face Juventus in the round of 16 of Uefa Champions League and the League Cup final against PSG. The dates of both encounters, however, are yet to be confirmed with the League Cup still waiting for approval from the French government.

It’s also not clear if Kadewere will be available for selection due to the changes in transfer and player registration brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

