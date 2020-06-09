Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to contact training ahead of the English Premier League’s return on June 17.

The 29-year old had been allowed to continue training at home when his teammates returned to training last month due to fears over coronavirus.

The club confirmed the news in a statement released on Tuesday:

It read: “N’Golo Kante was back with the main group today at Cobham as training continues to ramp up ahead of the Premier League restart next week.

“Kante joined in as the team indulged in a series of different skill activities using various props.

“The midfielder looked sharp as he took part in a series of rondos before finding the net with a smartly placed shot in the practice game.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June as they mark their return to action.

