Lyon presient Jean-Michel Aulas has hailed new acquisition Tino Kadewere saying he has many qualities on an off the field.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean striker was presented at a press conference today after moving from Ligue 2 side Le Havre for a reported €14 milion in total following an impressive season in which he was the division’s top marksman with 20 goals and four assists.

Speaking at the unveiling, Aulas said: “We are very happy that Tino is here. It underwent a significant transfer in January. He stayed with Le Havre for six months and now arrives to strengthen the team that will start preparing for the Champion’s League and the League Cup final. He has many qualities, on and off the field. This is part of our selection criteria.”

“There was a lot of competition to integrate the group and Tino stood out. He was crowned top scorer in Ligue 2 last season and won a number of best player trophies last season. He is an international, a very strong element in his selection, we believe in him,” he added.

Aulas also highlighted that the Zimbabwean striker is already quallified to play in the remaining games of the 2019/20 season.

Normally, Kadewere would have to wait for the start of the 2020/21 season to make his debut but Aulas said he is eligible to play in the current campaign.

“Yes, Tino is qualified for the matches to come, including those for the end of the 2019-20 season,” he said.

