The venue for Liverpool’s potential English Premier League title-deciding game has been confirmed.

The Reds who are 25 points clear at the top of the table could clinch their first championship in thirty years on their home ground – Anfield – after the city council’s Safety Advisory Group cleared the venue to host the team’s all remaining home games.

The health authorities had feared that the encounter would attract people to congregate outside the closed stadium and breach social distancing guidelines.

Liverpool need two wins to win the league, meaning they could seal the triumph when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday 24 June.

But first, they will have to overcome city rivals Everton at Goodson Park, another venue which has been given the green light to host the games.

