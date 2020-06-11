Uefa will hold a meeting next week to decide on how to conclude this season’s editions of the Europa and Champions League.

The two competitions were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the European football body, the executive committee will hold a meeting via a video conference on 17 June where the agenda would include “round of 16 onwards and related determinations” for both competitions.

The meeting will also discuss the planned schedule and venues for the Euro 2020 tournament, which has been postponed until 2021, and the commencement of the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League.

Points on the agenda of the meeting:

• 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League – round of 16 onwards and related determinations

• 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League – qualifying phase, play-offs and group stage

• 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League – quarter-finals onwards

• 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League – calendar

• 2019/20 UEFA Youth League – calendar for the remaining phases

