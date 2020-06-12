Defending ABSA Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly monitoring Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzukamanja with the hope of landing him.

Dzukamanja, whose Bidvest Wits is said to be on it’s way to selling it’s PSL status, has issued a clearance sale, with two of their key players on their way to Orlando Pirates.

Well-placed sources revealed to South African publication Kick Off that Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane is a ‘big fan’ of the 26-year-old and inquries have also been made, though the only possible hindrance to the club pursuing a move for him is the number of foreign players it currently has.

For the Brazilians to make a move for the Warriors striker, they have to release one foreign player within their ranks first, to create room.

