Former Dynamos keeper Charles Gwatidzo who later served as the club’s board director has died.

Gwatidzo passed away at his home in Marimba Park, Harare after a long illness. He was 73.

The club confirmed the sad development in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Former Dynamos keeper Charles Gwatidzo passed on at his home in Marimba Pk after a long illness…

“Mourners are gathered at No. 9 Deka Road, Marimba Park, Mufakose,” reads the statement.

Gwatidzo played alongside the likes of George Shaya, Stephen Chimedza, Shaw Handriade, Kuda Muchemeyi, Oliver Kateya, Simon Sachiti and Ben Zinyama.

Meanwhile, burial is set for tomorrow (Sat) at Warren Hills Cemetery at noon.

