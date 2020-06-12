Khama Billiat has decided to grow his hair out during the lockdown, bringing a whole new appearance.

For long, the Warriors international has spotted a mohawk fade and sometimes with a blond patch.

In a video he put on his Instagram story, he had grown hair and a moustache.

Meanwhile, Billiat will have to do some work on his hair before he returns to training in the coming days.

The South African Football Association has confirmed that all clubs are now allowed to return to training but under certain conditions.

These include testing of playing and non-playing staff, disinfection of the training venues and practice of hand hygiene.

