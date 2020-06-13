Willard Katsande says he has already started doing coaching classes as he now looks beyond his playing career.

The midfielder, 34, has invested in a logistics company but speaking to the Herald, he revealed that he is also considering other things to do after retiring.

“I have already started earning my coaching badges,” he told the newspaper.

“But, after retirement, well, I am not arrogant, but I won’t be poor again. I am considering a lot of things, but I will only reveal that when the time is ripe.”

The former Warriors captain added that a lot of people has urged him to consider modelling on his retirement but he will not consider it. This comes after his recent pictures on Social Media has attracted a lot of fashion debate.

He said: “I might be keen on fashion, but my future is nowhere near that field.”

