Freshly-recruited Olympique Lyon striker Tino Kadewere has commented on the ‘tough competition’ at the club as he begins a new life there.

The 24-year old Zimbabwean was unveiled by the Les Gones on Wednesday after taking part in his first training at the club where he will be until 2024.

Within the Lyon ranks are also ‘big name’ players like Memphis Depay, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembélé, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde and Martin Terrier but the former Prince Edward School pupil insists what matters most is training well and letting the manager determine.

“If you look at the different choices I’ve made, I’ve always opted for teams where I can grow as much as possible. It’s the same thing here with the OL. Some very good players have been trained or have progressed here like Karim Benzema, Alexandre Lacazette or Juninho. Here I want to develop and grow as a player,” he told the Ligue 1 website.

“I’m full of confidence after clinching the title of top scorer at Le Havre and I hope to bring it here. My role here will depend on my performance in training and those of my team-mates. The most important thing is to play as well as possible in training; the coach will decide.” he added.

Comments

comments