Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Devon Chafa has infuriated Rodwell Dhlakama so much that the gaffer has declared he won’t play for the club again.

Chafa, as we reported early this month, was part of the Premier Soccer League players to have been involved in two ‘money games’ in the high density suburb of Budiriro, violating both government-enforced lockdown rules and PSL regulations in the process.

The former Dynamos midfielder was again according to reports, seen taking part in another game of that sort in Highfields over the weekend, something which has angered Dhlakama.

“What I can tell you is that I don’t want to talk about what the club will say about this, but at the level of coach and player, I think I have had enough of him. Just imagine, I had to seek permission to travel (to Harare) to look for him when I heard these reports. When I saw him, he denied involvement and I stressed to him that it was unacceptable and must stop forthwith,” he told NewsDay Sport.

“He has shown disrespect for me as coach. I can assure you he won’t play at Ngezi again. He has to look for another team. He (Chafa) had not played for us since he joined as he went straight to the national team, but I don’t see him playing a part for us,” added Dhlakama.

