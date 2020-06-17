The South African Premier Soccer League is reportedly set to lose another sponsor when this season end.

The League confirmed last week that principal sponsors ABSA Group will not renew their contract when the current campaign finishes, and according to Soccer Laduma, Telkom are set to follow suit.

The telecom company became the sponsors of the 16-team tournament – The Telkom Knockout in 2006.

When asked to confirm the news by the website, Telkom, however, refused to give detailed information and only said that no talks have taken place with the PSL.

“Telkom is currently not in talks with PSL on sponsorship related matters,” the firm said.

“We await further direction on the current season and the league in light of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, the report comes at the same time Telkom has announced that it expects its annual earnings to fall by 75 per cent because of restructuring costs and the impact of the deadly virus pandemic.

Comments

comments