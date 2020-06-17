Uefa has confirmed the new venue for this year’s edition of the Champions League.

The competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus crisis, will be decided in Lisbon, Portugal after the football body noted that it was ‘no longer practical’ to stage the final fixture in Istanbul, Turkey due to the pandemic.

All remaining rounds – the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will be played at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese city between the 12th and 23rd August as a straight knockout tournament, meaning they won’t be any second legs in the fixtures.

The remaining last-16 games will happen on the 7/8th August.

Uefa also announced the same format for the Europa League.

The second tier tournament will be will be played in Germany at four different venues between the 10th and 21st August.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Super Cup will now be played in Budapest on the 24th September while the schedule for next year’s Euro 2020 has been confirmed, with all 12 host cities staging the same fixtures as originally planned fom June 11 until July 11.

Comments

comments