Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa will resume their fight against relegation tonight when they host Sheffield United.

The match will mark the return of the English Premier League after a three-month forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The encounter will be hosted at Villa Park, and kick-off is 7 pm Zimbabwean time.

SuperSport TV will broadcast it live on Channel 223 (SuperSport 3A).

Nakamba, meanwhile, is expected to retain his first-team place in the game, after becoming a regular before football was suspended. He made 21 appearances out of 28 games.

In the second game of the day, Manchester City will welcome Arsenal at the Etihad.

City are hoping to finish strong in the season as they now stand little to no chance of clinching the championship for the third successive time as they trail leaders Liverpool with 25 points.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are fighting to finish in a respectable position and, maybe, clinch a European spot. They are currently sitting in the 9th place with 40 points.

Kick-off time for this match is at 9:15 pm, and it will be shown on SuperSport TV.

