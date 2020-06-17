Former football administrator Francis Zimunya and other stakeholders have approached the government, seeking their intervention to ‘restore sanity at Zifa’ by removing the current executive board.

Zimunya and his group accuse the current administration, led by Felton Kamambo, of corruption and mismanagement.

The ex-ZIFA Northern Region chairman confirmed to Daily News that he has handed a petition to Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, Sports minister Kirsty Coventry and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

“We have delivered in person the document and all recipients acknowledged the receipt,” he said.

“The purpose is to ensure that football development and sports, in general, is enhanced by removing all the impediments that retard its growth.

“Furthermore, we need to see the provision of the necessary tools that reward good governance and investment in football ad sport in general.”

Zimunya’s efforts, however, could be met with resistance from Fifa who doesn’t allow governments to intervene in football matters. Any involvement might lead to severe punishment which may include a ban from international football.

Comments

comments