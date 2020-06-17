Former Warriors star Harlington Shereni has claimed that French side Le Havre contacted him before they signed Tinotenda Kadewere in 2018.

Shereni, who played in France for six years, told NewsDay that the Ligue 2 club wanted to know about their target before they signed him from Swedish team Djurgardens IF.

“Before Le Havre signed him (Kadewere), I was given a call where they wanted to find out what kind of a player he was and I gave a good word for him,” the retired star said .

“That’s a good buy they got and they sold him at a very good price as well. They made good business out of him.”

Le Havre reportedly paid US$2,5 million for Kadewere on a four-year contract in July 2018 before selling him for over US$15 million to Ligue 1 side Lyon just over a year later.

The 24-year old won the golden boot during his time in the Ligue 2 and Shereni has predicted the forward has the potential to succeed at his new club.

“When it comes to his play, he has got very good runs as a striker. He goes into those positions where you normally expect strikers to score goals from.

“Tino is very quick and that helps him to get away from defenders. He also has good height and his technical ability is quite good, so overall, he is not a striker that depends on one aspect of his game.

“So I feel that he will do well at Lyon because technically, speed-wise and his vision of the game is very good as well,” Shereni added.

Comments

comments