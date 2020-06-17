Ricardo Goss is edging closer to join Mamelodi Sundowns from Bidvest Wits next season.

The goalkeeper is one of the several players that have been linked with an exit at the Jo’burg based-club following its sell to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last week.

He told Goal that he is close to agreeing to personal terms with the Sundowns.

“It’s true but there are still talks for now. I think it’s true that Sundowns have … I don’t know the amount they have tabled for me,” Goss said.

“I think it’s just about finalizing personal terms now to agree for the move to happen. We are discussing personal terms with Sundowns.”

Sundowns have also been in talks with Wits for the transfer deal of Deon Hotto who is also wanted by Orlando Pirates.

