Dynamos have received digital training equipment from their Belgian partners as part of the efforts to help the club in its digitalisation.

The kit, which includes computers, projectors and Ipads, will assist the Glamour Boys in implementing scientific training and coaching methods in regards to the modern game.

The assortment was unveiled at the club’s offices at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, executive chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said: “Football has become very scientific and this equipment will go a long way in addressing that.

“Training methods and coaching styles used in modern football require a lot of analysis from one individual player to another.

“There is no way such scientific methods can be implemented without the use of this stuff. We thank our partners for this gesture.”

The donated material comes from the same partners who arranged coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s trip to Belgium in March.

