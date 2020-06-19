Former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza believes Knowledge Musona’s career in Europe would have taken a different path had he not settled for the Bundesliga at first.

Musona, in 2011, moved to Bundesliga side TSG Hoffehheim, inking a five-year deal after an unforgettable stint at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

There were huge expectations when Musona made his breakthrough move to Europe, though some would argue his journey on the continent has not gone so well and Mapeza has opined why that is.

“He has done well, especially with the national teams. Massive, massive contributions and his stats say it all,” Mapeza told The Herald.

“As for club football, I think it wasn’t that smooth-sailing and I’m sure he can admit to that.”

“The Bundesliga, where he started his European adventure, is always a difficult league to develop as a young player and, the fact that he was coming from Africa, didn’t help him much. If he had started his European career in countries like France or Holland, for example, at a team like Ajax, because of their history in producing young talent, we could be talking about a different story.” explained the former Galatasaray midfielder.

After arriving at Hoffenheim, Musona was loaned to Augsburg, then loaned to Amakhosi before returning to Belgium, where he played for KV Oostende before being signed Anderlecht, where he had nightmarish stay before being loaned to KAS Eupen.

