The Italian Serie A will return this evening after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season is left with a total of 124 matches scheduled to be completed on August 2.

The teams will play a league game every three days on average with Torino and Parma kicking off the action at 19:30 Zim/CAT time. The encounter is an outstanding Matchday 25 fixture and will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Also set for tonight is the tie between Cagliari vs Verona at 21:45.

The Matchday 25 concludes on Sunday with Atalanta hosting Sassuolo at 19.30 and Inter Milan welcoming Sampdoria in late-kick-off.

The first full set of matches will commence on Monday.

