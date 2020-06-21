Dynamos will hold a belated memorial event today for the nine supporters who died in a road accident on the 11th of June 2016.

The fans were travelling from Harare to Gweru for their team’s league match against army side Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

The memorial function will start at 10 am and will be hosted at the club’s offices at the National Sports Stadium.

Also to be remembered is another supporter Chipo Nyikayaramba who passed on in a road accident in April 2018.

Nyikayaramba, who was part of the Dynamos’ supporters executive – Gweru Chapter, died on her way to Bulawayo for the game against Chicken Inn. She was in a kombi with other supporters when the accident happened near Shangani along the Gweru-Bulawayo highway.

Comments

comments