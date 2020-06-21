Marvelous Nakamba starts on the bench against Chelsea at Villa Park today.

The Zimbabwean midfielder started on the substitutes bench as well when the Claret and Blue resumed their Premier League campaign against Sheffield United last Wednesday.

He was introduced in the second half and played the last fourteen minutes of the goalless encounter.

Kick-off time is at 17:15 Zim/CAT time and SuperSport TV will show the match live.

Aston Villa starting XI: Nyland, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Houriane, El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish (c).

Chelsea starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christiensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Giroud, Willian.

