Juventus have agreed on a €75m ($85m) fee with Barcelona to sign Arthur, according to Sky Sports.

The Catalans accepted a bid for the midfielder, while talks continue over Juve star Miralem Pjanic, who is wanted at Camp Nou.

However, Arthur is said to be preferring to stay at the Spanish giants and fight for his place but the Serie A club is still hoping to persuade him. They have offered the 23-year-old more wages than his current deal at Barca, and that offer is €5m ($5,7m) a year.

The website further claims that the two clubs are also said to want to conclude the transfer before June 30.

On the Pjanic deal, Juve value the 30-year-old at €70m ($79.5) but Barcelona do not feel he is worth just £9m (€10m) less than Arthur.

