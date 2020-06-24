Former Warriors and CAPS United left-back Cephas Chimedza has recalled a rib-cracking question he was once asked by Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet about Zimbabwe.

Chimedza and the would be Liverpool shot-stopper were teammates at Belgian side Sint Truiden for four years after the Zimbabwean defender joined in 2006 and he has revealed what Mignolent question him about his country of origin.

Speaking in a virtual interview with online football site Talking Football Zim, Chimedza said: “Before I make any comment on his ability as a goalkeeper when we were teammates, I would like to recall a funny question he once asked me. When I joined Sint Truiden he was still a young boy and had just been promoted to the first team. He came to talk to me and asked me; do you television sets in Zimbabwe?” said Chimedza.

The Mabvuku-bred star did however admit he wasn’t surprised by what Mignolet went on to achieve as he had huge potential.

”As a goalkeeper you could see he was going places, he was good as a boy,” Chimedza said.

Comments

comments