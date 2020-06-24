South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa has confirmed the government has approved PSL’s protocols for the season’s restart.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mthathwa suggested that the remaining games will be completed in one central location over a course of weeks.

He said: “The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk-adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“The plans have further been subject to analysis by Health authorities, the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases) who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances exceed the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a Biologically Safe Environment.”

The PSL is now left to decide on the location of matches and a date for the restart, which, according to reports in South Africa, is expected to be sometime in July.

