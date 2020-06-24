Willian and Pedro have signed short-term contracts with Chelsea until the end of the season.

The global pandemic and the subsequent delayed conclusion to the campaign saw the EPL clubs unanimously agreed to be allowed to enter into short-term contract extensions with players whose deals were due to expire at the end of this month.

With the two wingers in that situation, the club has offered them deals that will keep the pair for the remaining EPL, FA Cup and Champions League fixtures.

“Willian and Pedro have both agreed extensions to their existing contracts that allow them to play for Chelsea this season beyond 30 June,” Chelsea said in a statement.

