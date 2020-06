It is with great sadness that we report of the passing away of Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze.

Sources say he died at High Glen Clinic before he could be transferred to Harare Hospital but the cause of his death is still unknown.

Zuze played for the Harare giants and was a loyal servant of them, having been assistant coach also took charge as head coach on an interim basis in 2018 following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa.

We will keep you up to speed on his funeral arrangements.

