The Botola Pro League of Morocco is set to return on July 24, which will be exactly 133 days since football action was put on ice in the north African country.

Government this week gave the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) the green light for clubs to resume training on Thursday (June 25).The move comes after lockdown restrictions were eased, also allowing for the reopening of various sectors of the economy.

FRMF president Faouzi Lekjaa confirmed the development saying training sessions of clubs will be done in a systematic manner as recommended by health authorities.

Morocco’s first and second tier clubs will be the first to resume training before lower Leagues join in later.

“The first phase is individual training over the course of 10 days, including only five players in each half of the stadium. The second phase will allow for 20 days of group training,” Lekjaa said in a statement.

The 12 rounds of matches postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March will be played between July 24 and August 8.

And in accordance with International Football Association Board (IFAB) recommendations, FRMF decided to allocate three minutes of rest to players after every 30 minutes of playing.

“This aims to avoid players’ physical stress, as they will be playing two matches a week rather than the usual one match every week,” said the federation.

The FRMF suspended all football activities in the north African country after the 17th Covid-19 case was announced on March 14.Wydad AC are at the top of the League table after amassing 36 points from their 18 games.In second place is FUS Rabat, who have played two fixtures more than Wydad AC, and collected 35 points.

Raja Casablanca are perched on sixth place after only playing 15 games because of their heavy Africa Safari and Arab Cup fixtures. They have collected 28 points and could still put up a strong challenge for the title.

