Barcelona held by Celta Vigo Soccer24 on 27 Jun, 2020 Defending champions Barcelona’s quest to retain their LaLiga title hit another snag when they were held 2-2 by Celta Vigo on Saturday. More details to follow… Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Messi makes fresh Barcelona transfer declaration Xavi reveals why he turned down Barcelona job Barca defender Sergi Roberto banned for four games Barcelona considers prospect of club’s future outside Spain