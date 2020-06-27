Defending champions Barcelona’s quest to retain their LaLiga title hit another snag when they were held 2-2 by Celta Vigo on Saturday.

More details to follow…

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Messi makes fresh Barcelona transfer declaration
  2. Xavi reveals why he turned down Barcelona job
  3. Barca defender Sergi Roberto banned for four games
  4. Barcelona considers prospect of club’s future outside Spain