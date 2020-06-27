Marvelous Nakamba has been named in Aston Villa’s first XI for the first time since the season restart.

The Zimbabwean midfielder came from the bench in the last three outings. He last started in a match against Leicester City in the week which saw the league suspended due to the coronavirus.

Nakamba will start along with Douglas Luiz and Conor Hourihane in the midfield.

Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta is also in the line-up against Wolves

Kick-off is at 13:30 Zim/CAT.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, Hourihane, Douglas Luiz; Grealish, Samatta, Davis.

Wolves XI: Rui Patricio; Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny; Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves; Diogo Jota, Raúl Jiménez.

Comments

comments