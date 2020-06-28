Freshly-recruited Olympique Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s debut for the Les Gones might come ealier than expected following a program announced by the French Ligue 1 side.

The Zimbabwean striker is yet to be play for his new side following his move from Ligue 2 side Le Havre and he was initially set to do so when they clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de la Ligue final at a yet to be announced date but Lyon will play two friendly games before that.

They will play Swiss side Port Valais on Wednesday 1st July at 19:30 (CAT) live on the club’s television channel OLTV.

After that, Rudi Garcia’s men face Nice on Saturday 4 July at 18:30 (CAT), play PSG in the aforementioned final and then start the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season during the weekend of August 22 and 23.

