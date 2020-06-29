Kaizer Chiefs have secured the services of three of their players for another year.

The Soweto giants offered new one-year deals for goalkeeper Brylon Petersen, Siphelele Ntshangase and Philani Zulu.

The club confirmed the news on Social media on Monday afternoon.

Player Updates Siphelele Ntshangase has signed a one-year extension.

The new deals are seen as a move by Chiefs to counter the effects of the Fifa ban that was imposed early this year.

The club was banned from registering new players for two transfer windows following a dispute with Madagascan club Fosa Junior over the transfer of Andriamirado Andrianarimanana in 2018.

