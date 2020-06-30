The Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been postponed to January 2022 following a decision made by CAF’s executive at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The tournament was supposed to take place from January 9 to February 6, 2021, in Cameroon.

The continental decided to move the competition after the coronavirus pandemic affected the football calendar. The qualifying campaign is yet to be completed with only two rounds out of six played so far.

The 2020 Chan finals which were set for September this year in Cameroon will now take place in January.

The meeting also decided to make the Champions League semi-finals one-legged encounters to be held along with the final in Cameroon.

The same format will be used in the Confederation semi-final and final in Morocco.

