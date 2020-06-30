The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the 2020 Awards will not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards ceremony, which was expected to take place in January, would have honoured outstanding African players in the year 2020.

But following the disruption of the season and postponement of international games, the football body’s Executive Committee agreed to cancel this year’s edition. The decision was made at a meeting, held via video conference on Tuesday.

CAF has allocated an additional US$ 16.2 Million to assist Member Associations to mitigate challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Member Associations will be entitled to USD 300,000.

